‘CHELLA’ live music celebration returns to downtown Indio on April 19

The city of Indio and Goldenvoice are once again partnering up for the return of CHELLA, Celebrando a la Comunidad.

The free music celebration will take place at Indio’s Downtown Living Room at Miles Avenue and

Smurr Street on April 19th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Formerly a ticketed event, CHELLA is now staged in Downtown Indio as a celebration of community, highlighting locals who have created memories and inspired music here for generations.

This free event brings the energy of the festivals to the public for an evening of live music. It features performances by local and touring acts, including Mexican Alternative Rock band, Bratty, and Mexican-American Regional trio, Conexión Divina, both also performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Additional performances curated by Goldenvoice include desert native artists Koka and Lazuli Bones.

The event features local partners, Vallarta Supermarkets and Chavez Buick GMC, which will showcase their offerings with attendees.

Chairs, coolers and alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the performance area. Food trucks and bathrooms will be available.

Blankets, strollers, bags and (cute) puppies are permitted.