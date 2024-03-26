Avenue 50 in Indio closed until May 6 ahead of Coachella/Stagecoach festivals

The city announced today that a road closure was in place in advance of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival.

Until May 6, Avenue 50 will be closed between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue as the city gears up for the festival season, according to a statement from the city.

"The closure of Avenue 50 is essential to ensure the safety of workers, residents, and commuters alike,'' Community Services Manager Jim Curtis said in a statement.

"By using the recommended alternative routes, we can work together towards another exciting year where we showcase the City of Indio and greater Coachella Valley to those visiting from around the world."

City officials advised motorists and pedestrians to adjust their commutes accordingly and to consider taking detours during the festival period through Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48 and Avenue 52.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held April 12-14 and April 19-21, while the Stagecoach Festival is set to be held April 26-28. Both festivals will be held at the Empire Polo Club.

Residents can expect more road closures and access routes to be announced as the festivals approach.