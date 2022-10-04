New American Lung Association report highlights health benefits of transiting to zero-emission trucks

A new report released today from the American Lung Association looks at the health benefits if all new medium and heavy-duty vehicles sold in California are zero-emission by the year 2040.

The report focuses specifically on counties with major trucking corridors, including riverside.

Will Barrett, co-author of the study, said switching to zero-emission vehicles could prevent more than a million asthma attacks and save at least 66,000 lives across the United States.

"Especially when we're talking about California and Southern California, we know we have high levels of air pollution to start with and the trucking sector is a major source of that pollution burden. So for communities throughout the region, this should be a positive pathway forward to generating clean air benefits," Barrett said.

You can read the full report here