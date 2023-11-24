Skip to Content
Santa Claus arrives at the Shops at Palm Desert

Thanksgiving is over and the holiday season rolls on! 

All the way from the North Pole, Santa Claus made his grand arrival to the Shops at Palm Desert on Friday. 

He was met by the sounds of the Youtheatre players showcasing their talent with a recital.

Santa and his helpers welcomed families into the shopping center on this busy Black Friday, offering hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and candy canes.

If you want to see Santa head over to the Shops at Palm Desert. 

