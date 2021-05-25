Skip to Content
today at 2:59 PM
Published 2:51 PM

I-Team: Dogs and Dollars – Tonight at 6pm on News Channel 3

In 2019, the I-Team uncovered documents that showed the president of the Humane Society of the Desert was reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars after making charges to credit cards issued to the non-profit. This included luxury hotel stays, meals at local restaurants, a Louis Vuitton purse and even cosmetic surgery.

The president was eventually suspended and a financial audit began, but now she is back on the board.

Tonight in Karen Devine's I-Team exclusive "Dogs and Dollars," she speaks with a newly appointed board member who supports her return and a local animal activist who is outraged.

Check out our previous investigation on this case, "Suspicious Swiping"

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 27th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

KESQ News Team

