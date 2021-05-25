I-Team: Dogs and Dollars – Tonight at 6pm on News Channel 3

I-Team

In 2019, the I-Team uncovered documents that showed the president of the Humane Society of the Desert was reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars after making charges to credit cards issued to the non-profit. This included luxury hotel stays, meals at local restaurants, a Louis Vuitton purse and even cosmetic surgery.

The president was eventually suspended and a financial audit began, but now she is back on the board.

Tonight in Karen Devine's I-Team exclusive "Dogs and Dollars," she speaks with a newly appointed board member who supports her return and a local animal activist who is outraged.

