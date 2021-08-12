I-Team: COVID Senior Care

I-Team

The mandate from the state that all health care workers get vaccinated by September 30th including those working in nursing facilities has some scrambling to meet the deadline.

Some are concerned they’re going to lose a portion of their workforce, while others are ahead of the mandate, already implementing the new rules.

I-team reporter Karen Devine masked up, showed proof of vaccination and her driver’s license to gain entry into Vista Cove Rancho Mirage, a memory care facility.

Watch Karen Devine's I-Team report "Senior Covid Care," where she'll breakdown the new protocols and show you what it takes to get inside a local nursing facility. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. only on News Channel 3.