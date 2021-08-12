Skip to Content
I-Team
By ,
Published 12:39 PM

I-Team: COVID Senior Care

The mandate from the state that all health care workers get vaccinated by September 30th including those working in nursing facilities has some scrambling to meet the deadline.     

Some are concerned they’re going to lose a portion of their workforce, while others are ahead of the mandate, already implementing the new rules.    

I-team reporter Karen Devine masked up, showed proof of vaccination and her driver’s license to gain entry into Vista Cove Rancho Mirage, a memory care facility.  

Watch Karen Devine's I-Team report "Senior Covid Care," where she'll breakdown the new protocols and show you what it takes to get inside a local nursing facility. Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. only on News Channel 3.

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 27th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market.

