I-Team
I-Team: Section 14, forced removal – Wednesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3

The discussion over racial reparations continues to intensify in Palm Springs.

It surrounds Section 14 next to downtown Palm Springs.

The lots, belonging to the Agua Caliente Indians and its individual members, were cleared over 50 years ago to make way for new development.

News Channel 3 has reported extensively on the images of burning homes, the removal of a statue of former Mayor Frank Bogert,  an apology from the city for its role in what happened, and the demand for reparations.

Wednesday on News Channel 3 Live at 6, I-Team Investigator John White is digging through the history, trying to get a better understanding of what happened in "Section 14, Forced Removal."

John White

John White

