The Cost to Close – Thursday at 6PM

Housing prices continue to rise around the Coachella Valley and mortgage interest rates, once in the low threes, are now at 6.6 percent.

The costly combination is making it even more challenging for people hoping to afford a home and experts say-- even if mortgage rates go back down-- which they don't anticipate-- home prices would rise even faster-- than any savings you might receive.

So, what can you do if you're looking to get into your own home?

"A lot of the time when a buyer comes to me wanting to get into an into home ownership. The first conversation that we have is with one of our lender Partners just to see how they can get qualified, said Stephanie Zinn of the California Desert Association of Realtors.

"Cause you really can't help them unless you know what they're qualified to actually put an offer on," News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl said.

Zinn added, "What it's like I said so many times it's not like, okay, they're pre-approved, go buy a house. It's okay, here are the steps that have to happen."

