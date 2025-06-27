I-Team: ‘Out of Bounds’ – Sunday at 6 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Doctors say it is one of the most underreported public safety issues in the Coachella Valley: crashes involving golf carts. They're often serious and can be deadly.

"The number of people after my accident who've come up to me to say 'I've also fallen out of a golf cart' or 'I've also tipped on over,' it is more common than we think, especially within golf communities," said Christie Sander, who had a golf cart accident in La Quinta.

Doctors at Desert Regional agree, since they see dozens of golf cart injuries each year. The Coachella Valley is a golfing powerhouse, home to more than 120 golf courses, making it one of the most densely packed golf regions in the world. And with that comes thousands of golf carts.

"I think we do have the highest concentration of golf cart injuries in the country," Desert Regional trauma surgeon Dr. Danielle Vanderet said. "The most concerning injuries that we see regularly is traumatic brain injuries. But they can also encompass sprains, strains, contusions, and broken bones."

I-Team investigator Peter Daut looked at how common these crashes are, why police say they're not getting the attention they deserve, and the message survivors want you to hear.

Watch the special report, Sunday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.