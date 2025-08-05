Skip to Content
I-Team

I-Team: Fireflight or Flight – Thursday at 6pm

KESQ
By ,
New
Published 6:08 PM

So far this year, 39 planes have gone down and crashed in the United States.

But what happens when there is an emergency at your local airport? At every major airport, both firefighters and airport personnel are on standby if anything should happen

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony and Tori King get an exclusive look at how emergency crews prepare for an airport emergency.

Watch the exclusive I-Team report, Fireflight or Flight, Thursday at 6 p.m. only on News Channel 3.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: I-Team

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content