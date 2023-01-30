Skip to Content
In-Depth: Purged by the Merge

Federal regulators are considering a grocery store mega merger that could have major local impacts in the Coachella Valley.

The merger between Kroger and Albertson's would bring Ralph's, Food 4 Less, Albertson's, and Vons together under the same umbrella.

News Channel 3's John White will go in-depth on the potential fall-out if that merger is approved and what it would mean for local grocery store workers and local communities.

See "Purged by the Merge" on News Channel 3 live at 6:00 on Tuesday.

