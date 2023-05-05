Skip to Content
In-Depth
By ,
today at 8:28 PM
Published 8:22 PM

News Channel 3 In-Depth: Tourism Turnaround

The tourism industry, it's more than just fun! Visitors are vital to the Coachella Valley.

"Peope want to vacation and they want to interact and spend time with their families,"

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is taking you in-depth into new research showing you the adapting efforts to bounce back after the pandemic.

"There's just lots of new experiences that people can have here in Greater Palm Springs"

See the new trends and the changes underway to soften the blow of a predicted softening economy.

Watch Tourism Turnaround, a special in-depth report, Monday at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: In-Depth

Peter Daut

KESQ News Team

