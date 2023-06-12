News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at the Palm Springs Homeless Navigation Center

Nearly everyone agrees that homelessness remains one of our valley's top issues. So we're taking an in-depth look at what's happening right now with the new navigation center planned to open in North Palm Springs and is it really the solution to our growing homeless problem?

When completed, the center is expected to provide 80 beds for the homeless, in addition to a variety of support services. But as the costs continue to increase, so do questions about the project itself.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut takes a closer look at the more than $30-million project, speaking with people for and against it.

Watch the special report, "Controversial Construction," Wednesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.