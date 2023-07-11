Special Report: Trafficking in Plain Sight

The growing popularity of street food vending is evident all across the Coachella Valley but hiding in plain sight are potential victims of human trafficking.

“These individuals have paid some type of exorbitant smuggling fee to come up through Mexico into the U.S.,” said Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Aron Wolf.

News Channel 3’s Jennifer Franco learned a Riverside County Task Force is working to raise awareness about the problem and help those who are being exploited.

“How difficult is it to get someone to admit to you that they are victims?” Jennifer Franco asked Investigor Wolf. “It’s extremely difficult," Investigator Wolf answered.

