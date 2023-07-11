Skip to Content
In-Depth

Special Report: Trafficking in Plain Sight

By
Updated
today at 5:12 PM
Published 5:05 PM

The growing popularity of street food vending is evident all across the Coachella Valley but hiding in plain sight are potential victims of human trafficking.

“These individuals have paid some type of exorbitant smuggling fee to come up through Mexico into the U.S.,” said Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Aron Wolf.

News Channel 3’s Jennifer Franco learned a Riverside County Task Force is working to raise awareness about the problem and help those who are being exploited. 

“How difficult is it to get someone to admit to you that they are victims?” Jennifer Franco asked Investigor Wolf.

“It’s extremely difficult," Investigator Wolf answered.

Watch the special report, "Trafficking in Plain Sight" - Thursday, July 13 at 6:00 PM on News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: In-Depth

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content