News Channel 3 in-depth report: need for nurses

The role of the school nurse is more critical than ever, with a quarter of all young children suffering from some kind of chronic illness, like asthma or diabetes. But there's a national shortage of school nurses that health officials are calling a growing crisis.

"We're seeing more food allergies; we're seeing more diabetic students; our special education classrooms are growing every year. We're seeing more needs, and that's taking up a lot more of our time," CVUSD school nurse Shanna Hottinger said.

Thursday at 6PM on News Channel 3, Peter Daut is looking at the number of registered nurses in each Coachella Valley school district.