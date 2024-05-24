Skip to Content
Overcrowding Crisis: Crowd Control – Thursday at 6PM

By
today at 5:33 PM
Published 5:19 PM

Continuing coverage on the overcrowding crisis at Coachella Valley Valley animal shelters.

"We want to save the lives of as many animals as possible"

Euthanasia rates spurred protests while questions around remained.

"They're more focused on getting a number than saving a life," one advocate said.

News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen asks the hard questions as overcrowding in animal shelters and why the answer isn't always black-and-white.

Watch Angela's in-depth investigation, Thursday at 6:00 PM on News Channel 3.

Angela Chen

