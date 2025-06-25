Skip to Content
National Weather Service: An Inside Look – Thursday at 6PM

Published 4:28 PM

The National Weather Service is comprised of 122 Weather Forecast Offices, which work day and night to monitor local weather conditions for every inch of the United States.

This is in addition to 9 additional specialized offices, such as the National Hurricane Center and the Storm Prediction Center, which monitor hurricanes and severe weather, respectively. 

"The main mission of the weather service is to protect lives and property and enhance the national economy."

First Alert Meteorologist Spencer Blum traveled to the NWS office in San Diego.

Watch News Channel 3 Thursday at 6 p.m. for an inside at what they do every day to put together their forecast for Southern California. 

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

