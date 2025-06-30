Skip to Content
National Weather Service: An Inside Look part 2 – Tuesday at 6PM

Last week, we learned about the National Weather Service and how the meteorologists there work day and night to keep Americans safe across every inch of the country.

First Alert Meteorologist Spencer Blum is taking an in-depth look at how recent government staffing cuts and proposed budget cuts could impact the agency monitoring the land, the seas, and the skies.

Watch part 2 of the special report, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Spencer Blum

