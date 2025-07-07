Skip to Content
Getting Answers: In-depth with Rep. Ken Calvert – Tuesday at 6PM

By ,
Published 4:29 PM

Six months into the Trump administration, News Channel 3 anchor John White sits down for a wide-ranging interview with local Republican Congressman Ken Calvert, asking the hard questions on important local issues.

"Does ICE need to be more open about what they're doing?"

What the congressman says on the local impacts of immigration enforcement, foreign policy, tariffs, and how they'll affect the Coachella Valley.

Watch the special report, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

John White

