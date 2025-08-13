Skip to Content
Plaza Theatre: Behind the Curtain – Thursday at 6PM

Published 10:35 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs will come back to life in December.

News Channel 3's John White is getting an exclusive look at the progress on the restoration and some of the improvements theatre goers will notice when they return for the first time since it closed in 2014.

He's also getting answers on the cost of the project and how the price tag has grown over the years since the city first envisioned the project. and how the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation is taking the lead on both the restoration and ensuring its success.

See "Plaza Theatre: Behind the Curtain" Thursday at 6:00 pm on News Channel 3.

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2.

