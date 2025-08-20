Skip to Content
In-Depth

AI in the Classroom – Thursday at 6PM

By ,
Updated
today at 4:58 PM
Published 4:57 PM

Some students are turning to artificial intelligence to do the work for them. AI has been rising very rapidly from helpful homework hacks to cheating with full-blown essays.

"It is a very, very popular tool that I bet every student on this campus uses."

Many teachers are struggling to keep up.

AI is here to stay. News Channel 3 morning anchor Angela Chen finds out how AI is changing the classroom, the challenges it's bringing for educators, and the surprising benefits.

Watch the special report Thursday at 6 on News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: In-Depth

Jump to comments ↓

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content