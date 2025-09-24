News Channel 3 In-Depth: The Future of Valley Healthcare

As the Coachella Valley continues its rapid growth, Eisenhower Health is making major changes to prepare for the future.

"Are you hopeful that this will make a difference?" Daut asked Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Williamson. Williamson answered: "Absolutely. During the season in particular, we are at capacity. So patients are having to hold in the recovery room or emergency room, because we just don't have a bed available for them. So now we'll be able to accommodate those patients."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut took an in-depth look at what the hospital is doing to meet the community's evolving healthcare needs.