Man suspected of leaving La Quinta Middle School with a minor charged with a felony

Felony charges were filed today against a 25-year-old Corona man suspected of leaving a La Quinta Middle School with a young girl he had allegedly been communicating with via social media.

Joshua Meza was charged with six felony counts of committing a lewd act with a child under 14 and one felony count each of kidnapping a victim under 14 years old, contacting a minor with intent to commit specific crimes, showing harmful matter to a minor, attempting to sell child sexual content, and possessing a knife at a school, according to court records. He additionally faces a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

He's set to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded at around 1 p.m. Friday to La Quinta Middle School regarding a report of a young girl who was picked up, allegedly by Meza, without her parents' consent, according to a declaration in support of increased bail filed in his case.

"The victim stated she went with the suspect willfully and admitted they kissed and he touched over her clothing, at this time it is unknown if they had sexual intercourse,'' the declaration alleged. "I believe he is a flight risk because he wouldn't provide his current address, he drove from the city of Corona to meet a child and I believe he is a danger to children in the community."

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Kelly L. Hansen approved the declaration and set his bail at $200,000.

When deputies arrived at the school, employees provided them with the suspect's vehicle plate number, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At 2:14 p.m., while deputies were canvassing the area, the suspect's vehicle was found returning to the school.

Deputies searched his vehicle and allegedly found a firearm, Aldrich said. Meza was then taken into custody without further incident and the juvenile was returned to her parents.

"The investigation determined the juvenile was communicating with the suspect via social media,'' Aldrich said in a statement. "The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident."

Meza remains held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He has no prior convictions in Riverside County.

Anyone with information about Meza's case was asked to contact Investigator Bugarin with the Thermal Sheriff Station's Special Investigations Unit at 760-863-2585. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 760-341-7867.