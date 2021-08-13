Desert Hot Springs closes Hyundae Resort and Spa over code violations

Local News

The city of Desert Hot Springs if forcing residents and guests out of the Hyundae Resort and Spa today.

The owners of the building were notified about the city's decision on Tuesday.

City officials with the Code Compliance Division issued a letter to the owners of the hotel, informing them that an inspection in June and another earlier this month revealed a number of violations of the Desert Hot Springs Municipal code.

The letter stated that on August 3, 2021, "an independent hearing office determined that the business license and conditional use permit associated with the hotel must be revoked."

The owners of the hotel are also accused of committing code violations related to pool gates, guard railing requirements, broken windows, detective flooring, and fostering unsafe and uninhabitable conditions.

The city has ordered the hotel to "cease all operations of the hotel, remove all occupants, and keep the premises secured."

Although the city gave the owners of the hotel until August 19, 2021 to correct the referenced repairs, residents and guests said they received a letter on Thursday informing them to vacate the premises within 24 hours.

A 60-year-old man who spoke with KESQ said he has breathing problems and his wife is handicapped. He also said he thinks there is more to the situation.

Another individual familiar with the situation said a letter was posted on the hotel grounds, informing residents and guests that the owners' license had been revoked, despite ongoing repairs to the property.

The situation is unfolding as California's eviction moratorium put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not set to expire until September 30. A federal eviction moratorium will remain in place until October 3.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.