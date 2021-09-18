Palm Springs to honor fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez ahead of funeral

Local News

Members of the Coachella Valley community and surrounding communities are invited to attend a memorial service for fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

This will be the last event of its kind before Corporal Lopez is laid to rest later today at the Riverside National Cemetery.

Today's memorial will feature large screens where those who knew Corporal Lopez, along with those who didn't, can watch the ceremony.

A public viewing was held at St. Francis of Assisi church in La Quinta on Friday where people gathered to pay their respects to Corporal Lopez.

The Lopez family received the remains of the fallen hero on Thursday, after they were flown back to the Coachella Valley.

The 22-year-old Indio native was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in a terror attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 26.

Friday's procession

Another procession took place on Friday, which took Corporal Lopez past the three Desert Sands Unified schools he attended before becoming a Marine: Amelia Earhart Elementary School, John Glenn Middle School, and La Quinta High School.

It was part of a series of events to honor Corporal Lopez's ultimate sacrifice which kicked off on Thursday with a procession from Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Cathedral City.

It went past the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station and ended at St. Francis of Assisi church in La Quinta.

Thursday's procession

Supporters lined the streets to honor the hero's life, some waving American flags and others holding homemade signs.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.