Cathedral City High School Homecoming Parade to block traffic Thursday

Local News

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) - A stretch of Cathedral Canyon Drive will be closed briefly Thursday for the annual Cathedral City High School Homecoming Parade.

The street will be closed between Perez Road and East Palm Canyon Drive between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., with city officials encouraging the use of Date Palm Drive as a detour.

This year's parade theme is "Dancing Through the Decades,'' celebrating the culture and music of the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's.

The grand marshal is CCHS school nurse Stephanie Sturgeon, who is being celebrated for "her positive attitude and willingness to make difficult phone calls and provide assistance during the pandemic,'' according to Palm Springs Unified School District spokesperson Joan Boiko.

The parade will start at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perez Road and Cathedral Canyon Drive and will turn left on Lalo Guerrero, ending at City Hall, where a rally will be held at 5 p.m., according to Boiko.

The homecoming game will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.