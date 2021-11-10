Gov. Newsom set to speak at LA vaccine clinic today at 10a.m.

Governor Newsom is set to speak at 10 a.m. today.

Newsom will visit a vaccine and flu shot clinic in Los Angeles County in his effort to increase COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for eligible populations.

Boosters have now been approved for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

This will be the governor's first time speaking in nearly two weeks after a media hiatus.

Newsom's staff would not answer questions as to why he was not at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

However, his decision to speak today should bring answers as to why he has been quiet in the recent weeks.

Newsom will highlight the ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates.

You can watch the press conference in the player below.