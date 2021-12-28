First Alert Weather canceled as rains stay West of Valley

While parts of Los Angeles County have recorded more than 1" of rain, the numbers aren't that impressive closer to home, and given that the rainfall will stay mainly West of the Valley, the Weather Alert for today is canceled.

The best chance for precipitation around the desert is expected on Thursday though weather models have trended downward in much reaching the valley floor. Accumulation will be minimal, if any, around the Coachella Valley.

As a result, the Flood Watch has been CANCELLED for the Coachella Valley. The watch remains in effect for the Inland Empire and San Gorgonio Pass until 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 8:00 p.m. Friday, for elevations above 5,000' in the mountains San Bernardino county, in anticipation of heavy snow. If you must travel, pack a flashlight, food, and water in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. for mountain communities in Riverside County, with snow showers expected.

We will clear out but remain very cool through the first week of 2022.

