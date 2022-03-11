PSUSD, DSUSD mask mandates end tomorrow, CVUSD mandate remains in place for now

California's mask mandate for schools is officially coming to an end after 11:59pm on Friday, although face coverings are still recommended in some indoor settings.

The Palm Springs Unified School District and Desert Sands Unified School District will align with the state's guidance. Students will not be required to wear masks coming back to class on Monday, March 14.

However, the Coachella Valley Unified School District will continue to keep the masking requirement. The district decided Thursday night it will keep the mandate for at least two more weeks. The school board will vote at its next meeting on Thursday, March 24 on whether or not to keep it.

Federal mask requirements still apply in high-risk indoor settings such as public transportation, airports and taxis. Rules for other high-risk indoor settings could also vary by state.

