Residents react to evacuation and shelter in place orders from Castillo Fire in Thousand Palms

News Channel 3 has been on scene since the start of the fire Monday evening.

The 20 acre fire was first reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. off the 29000 block of Calle Castillo Lane according to Riverside County Fire Department.

People living in the surrounding neighborhood area are being told to stay in place.

A Public Safety Alert issued by RivCo tells residents to shelter in place South of 30th Ave, east and west of Desert moon Drive to Del Norte Way in Thousand Palms.

The latest update from Cal Fire Riverside says the fire remained at 20 acres, and crews will remain on scene for mop-up.

The department also adds that evacuation orders will stay in place and the next update will occur this evening.

