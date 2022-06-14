Fisher-Price and U.S. product regulators warn parents about infant deaths in rockers

Fisher-Price is warning parents not to use their Infant-to-Toddler or Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers for unsupervised sleeping purposes following an increase of infant deaths using the product.

The company revealed that 13 infants have died between 2009 and 2021 while sleeping in a Fisher-Price rocker.

https://twitter.com/FisherPrice/status/1536728885861273600

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission backed Fisher-Price's statement that their rockers should not be used for unsupervised or restrained infants.

Fisher-Price joins other companies who have recalled their rockers in 2019 and 2021.

These incidents have inspired a new rule that requires infant sleep products to have a surface angle of 10 degrees or less which goes into effect next week.