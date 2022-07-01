Activists hold abortion rights rally in Palm Desert

Pro-choice activists are set to come together for an abortion rights rally in Palm Desert.

The rally kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Palm Desert City Hall/Civic Center Park entrance.

This comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade last week.

Community members rallied for abortion rights, as several Republican-led states have already moved to restrict or ban abortions.

Tune in at 10 p.m. & 11 p.m. to hear from protesters.