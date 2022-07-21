Double homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police said that a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds on 6th Street early Thursday morning.

Police said that the shooting took place inside an apartment building around 4:30 a.m.

Police closed off 6th street between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive for the investigation, but the roads have now reopened.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office was on the scene as well.

Police said that they took one person into custody for questioning, but that person has been released.

Photo by Chris Flicker

