Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 12:36 PM
Published 10:54 AM

Double homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

Chris Flicker

Desert Hot Springs Police said that a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds on 6th Street early Thursday morning.

Police said that the shooting took place inside an apartment building around 4:30 a.m.

Police closed off 6th street between Cactus Drive and Palm Drive for the investigation, but the roads have now reopened.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office was on the scene as well.

Police said that they took one person into custody for questioning, but that person has been released.

Photo by Chris Flicker

KESQ News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene. Watch News Channel 3 at noon for the latest developments.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Tommy Gallegos

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content