Plans for COD West Valley campus and Palm Springs homeless navigation center to be discussed

On Tuesday night, The Desert Highland Gateway Estates Community Action Association is hosting a meeting to discuss the College of the Desert West Valley Campus and the Homeless Navigation Center.

Palm Springs residents are welcome to attend. COD members are expected to attend and will discuss the campus and Project Advisory Group.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in person at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Community Center and is open to the public.

If you are unable to attend, you can livestream it here.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm for details on the meeting.