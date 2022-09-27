“Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time

This month’s One Class At A Time winner teaches special education at Indio High School and has been working at that campus all five years of her tenure as an educator.

Victoria Shatavy, Indio High School teacher and Walter Clark, Walter Clark Legal Group

“My own children are in special education and I realized that students don’t have advocates, and so that is what got me into this profession," said Victoria Shatavy, Indio High School.

She nominated herself for the award and after being surprised with it, she explained that "it’s going to help our students with one more thing.”

She teaches a class called Cafe Excel for special educations Junior and Senior students, which allows for hands-on project based learning.

The goal is to provide students hands-on experience in different areas that may interest them as a pathway to work after high school.

Lessons have covered different areas such as 3D printing, cooking, and the food truck industry. However, Ms. Shatavy said the Cafe Excel class would like to obtain their own 3D printer and materials to be self sufficient in their own classroom, without having to work with a community partner.

She said she plans to put the $500 award sponsored by the Walker Clark Legal Group toward her classroom's t-shirt printing business.

Ms. Shatavy is also known for offering her class support in other ways, which some of the students we spoke with say they appreciate.

“Ms. Shatavy, she really helps us a lot with late assignments and she’ll help us improve our grades,” explained Diana Cruz, Indio High School student.

“It's home in here you know. It’s a classroom of course, but like it also feels like home. Like you’re not afraid to ask for anything,” said Samantha Yascas, also a student at Indio High School.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//