Hurricane Ian aftermath: Local woman heads to Florida to help with recovery efforts

A La Quinta woman is in Florida, helping to pick up the pieces from the destruction left by Hurricane Ian.

Sarah Brouse is a volunteer with the American Red Cross, who has traveled across the country to help in the Florida's most hard hit cities- Naples and Fort Myers. Rubble and debris can be seen across the state, after major flooding demolished homes, car, buildings and so much more.

At least 100 people were killed in the catastrophic storm.

Last week, News Channel 3 spoke with Brouse as she was on standby. She's among hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country mobilized to Florida.

Along with the American Red Cross, there are organizations like Volunteer Florida and Global Giving that are helping hurricane victims.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Good360 are other organizations that offer help.

