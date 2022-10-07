Skip to Content
Community leaders hosting prayer vigil for the restoration of the Salton Sea

KESQ

A prayer vigil will be held on Monday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. in Thermal to build support for the recovery of California's largest lake, the Salton Sea. The event also marks Indigenous Peoples' Day.

It's being hosted by the Desert Interfaith Council with EcoMedia Compass, Alianza and the city of Coachella.

Numerous other community partners will also participate in the vigil, including St. John's Lutheran Church in Palm Desert. Pastor Jennifer Shaw will be delivering remarks at the event, along with several others.

Members of the community are invited to join what organizers are calling, "a call for the restoration of the declining Salton Sea to protect the health of the community and environment."

Masks are required and residents are encouraged to bring chairs, water, and sun protection.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

