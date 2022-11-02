Skip to Content
Local News
Three schools evacuated amid heavy police presence at Toro Canyon Middle School

There is a heavy police presence at Toro Canyon Middle School, Las Palmitas Elementary School, and Desert Mirage High School in Thermal.  

All three Coachella Valley Unified School District schools are currently being evacuated.

 School buses are now being lined up to evacuate children at the schools. 

News Channel 3 has been reaching out to the Riverside County Sheriff and the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

As of 12:17 p.m., CVUSD had not updated its main social media pages with updates. Parents have told our crews on the scene that they were directed to other area schools to be reunited with their children.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. released a short statement from its Thermal Station:

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene. We will update as more details become available. Tune in at 12 p.m. for more details on this breaking news story.

