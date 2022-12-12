Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries."

The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of Corkill Road.

Just after noon, fire crews confirmed they are asking for the power and gas companies to come to the scene.

News Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they are available.