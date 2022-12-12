Skip to Content
Local News
By
New
Published 12:12 PM

Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ Breaking News

Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries."

The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of Corkill Road.

Just after noon, fire crews confirmed they are asking for the power and gas companies to come to the scene.

News Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they are available.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content