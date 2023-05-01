Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 12:14 PM

April One Class At A Time winner helps students ‘use their voices in powerful ways to change the world’

KESQ

The winner one the One Class At A Time award for April is Dr. Jacqueline Mantz, who teaches 11th and 12th grade at the Edward Wenzlaff campus, which is part of MSJ, a continuation school in Desert Hot Springs.

Dr. Mantz has been teaching for 22 years in the field of special education and general education, and is currently focused on helping elevate her students' voices.

"I think it's really important to give students a forum to show their perspective, their experiences, their poetry, their writing and to use their voices in powerful ways to change the world," said Dr. Mantz.

Currently, Dr. Mantz curates a student led literary journal, Third Eye Writings, that publishes two volumes a year of students’ writings.

Dr.Mantz believes that developing students’ belief in themselves by publishing their poems, stories, and essays, leads to students having greater confidence and academic success.

She said she plans to use the $777 dollar award, made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group, to purchase art supplies, a camera for photography, and positive reinforcements such as stickers, pens, and journals. 

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 p.m. for the full story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content