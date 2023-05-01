April One Class At A Time winner helps students ‘use their voices in powerful ways to change the world’

The winner one the One Class At A Time award for April is Dr. Jacqueline Mantz, who teaches 11th and 12th grade at the Edward Wenzlaff campus, which is part of MSJ, a continuation school in Desert Hot Springs.

Dr. Mantz has been teaching for 22 years in the field of special education and general education, and is currently focused on helping elevate her students' voices.

"I think it's really important to give students a forum to show their perspective, their experiences, their poetry, their writing and to use their voices in powerful ways to change the world," said Dr. Mantz.

Currently, Dr. Mantz curates a student led literary journal, Third Eye Writings, that publishes two volumes a year of students’ writings.

Dr.Mantz believes that developing students’ belief in themselves by publishing their poems, stories, and essays, leads to students having greater confidence and academic success.

She said she plans to use the $777 dollar award, made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group, to purchase art supplies, a camera for photography, and positive reinforcements such as stickers, pens, and journals.

