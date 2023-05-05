Locals share their experiences of the Royal Family as we prepare for King Charles IIIs Coronation

Iris Williams remembers her favorite moment singing in front of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She sang a song called He was beautiful.

William was awarded the Order of The British Empire (O.B.E.). December 2003, Williams says, "It was a wonderful honor and nervous, of course.

King Charles III was 54 years of age when Williams received her award, and she shares with News Channel 3 what it was like being with Royalty.

Tune In at 6 pm as locals share their account of the royal family.