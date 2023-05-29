Skip to Content
Awardees honored at 17th annual Veterans for Peace, AMVETS Post 66 Memorial Day Awards

American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 in Palm Springs along with Veterans for Pease (VFP) will host the 17th annual Memorial Day luncheon and award a number of deriving recipients with special honors today at Cimarron Golf Resort in Cathedral City.

The following recipients will be honored at today's luncheon:

  • Donald Beck: Silver Helmet Award
  • Wendy Allaire: Daughter of Col. Mitchell Paige, Medal of Honor Winner
  • KGAY Radio: Business of the Year
  • Holocaust survivors
  • Christy Holstege: Palm Springs City Council Member, Elected Official of the Year
  • Darin Schemmer: Staff for County Supervisor Perez, Friend of the Veteran Award
  • Sergio Carrillo: Author, The Lilly March Gay rights protest in Wilmington, Calif., before Stonewall

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

