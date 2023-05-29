Awardees honored at 17th annual Veterans for Peace, AMVETS Post 66 Memorial Day Awards

American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 in Palm Springs along with Veterans for Pease (VFP) will host the 17th annual Memorial Day luncheon and award a number of deriving recipients with special honors today at Cimarron Golf Resort in Cathedral City.

The following recipients will be honored at today's luncheon:

Donald Beck: Silver Helmet Award

Wendy Allaire: Daughter of Col. Mitchell Paige, Medal of Honor Winner

KGAY Radio: Business of the Year

Holocaust survivors

Christy Holstege: Palm Springs City Council Member, Elected Official of the Year

Darin Schemmer: Staff for County Supervisor Perez, Friend of the Veteran Award

Sergio Carrillo: Author, The Lilly March Gay rights protest in Wilmington, Calif., before Stonewall

