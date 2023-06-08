Skip to Content
Local News

First responders prep for Splash House weekend 1

KESQ
By
today at 10:55 AM
Published 10:54 AM

The Palm Springs Fire Department, along with police and security, are preparing for the first of three weekends of Splash House, which will take place at the Margaritaville, Renaissance, and Saguaro resorts, followed by an after party at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

This year, the annual event celebrates its 10 year anniversary, with festivities kicking off June 9-11, followed by the second and third round August 11-13 and August 18-20, respectively.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s over the weekend, and with alcohol consumption and potential drug use often associated with these types of events, officials are reminding attendees to participate responsibly.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

