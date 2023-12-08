Morongo hosts groundbreaking for new fire station

Morongo is set to host the groundbreaking for their new Fire Station on Friday December 8 at 11:00 AM.

Morongo’s Tribal leaders and elected officials will be joined by U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz to celebrate this noteworthy milestone.

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians are looking forward to the opening of this station as they value their commitment to safety.

The station will serve the Morongo Reservation, in communities across the San Gorgonio Pass, and other surrounding areas.



The new fire station will replace a 25-year-old building. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2024.

We are speaking to community leaders about the groundbreaking of the fire station.

