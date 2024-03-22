City of Indio making final preparations ahead of Abi Carter’s American Idol Send-off Concert

The City of Indio has begun placing barriers and signs around the area where local musician and singer, Abi Carter, will perform on Saturday. The Indio native will be performing in her first concert ever, hosted by the city in her honor.

On Friday, workers could be seen setting up the staging area along Towne Street and Bliss Avenue.

City officials say the concert will not only serve as a celebration of Abi’s remarkable talent but also as a fundraising effort to assist her on her journey. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase limited edition merchandise and an exclusive VIP event will be held at Little Street Music Hall at 82707 Miles Avenue before the concert.

A limited quantity of VIP event tickets are available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abi-carter-send-off-concert-vip-meet-and-greet-tickets-863109001257?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The big event is taking place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Indio. During the event attendees can expect food trucks and various vendors throughout the night. And Carter is expected to perform her debut single "It's All Love", which will be releasing on March 29th. You can pre-save her single by visiting bit.ly/abicarter right now.

The concert is free and open to the public. Indio officials encourage you to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert more comfortably.