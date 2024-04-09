Skip to Content
Local non-profits launch billboard campaigns highlighting service and farm workers ahead of the festival season

TODEC Legal Center and Lift to Rise are recognizing historically underpaid workers with billboards that are currently placed around the valley.

According to TODEC, their annual "The Real Coachella" billboards are meant to represent local farm workers, "...that harvest the food for all and at times cannot afford food for their own."

Lift to Rise's billboards are designed to bring awareness to the stark wage gap among the service worker community that helps boost the local economy, especially during the festival season.

