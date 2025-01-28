Overnight standoff in Coachella: roads closed; helicopter deployed

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — Police closed roads in Coachella overnight as they searched for a suspect barricaded inside a home.

Officers called for the suspect to surrender, while a helicopter circled overhead. Avenue 52 was closed to Cairo Street. Police remained on the scene into the early morning Tuesday.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department who is expected to provide more information.