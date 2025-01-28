Skip to Content
Local News

Overnight standoff in Coachella: roads closed; helicopter deployed

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:47 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — Police closed roads in Coachella overnight as they searched for a suspect barricaded inside a home.

Officers called for the suspect to surrender, while a helicopter circled overhead. Avenue 52 was closed to Cairo Street. Police remained on the scene into the early morning Tuesday.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department who is expected to provide more information. Refresh this page for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Joel Killam

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content