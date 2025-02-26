President Trump is vowing that tariffs will begin next week on Mexico and Canada after initially giving the countries a one month pause.

News Channel 3 traveled to the border to see how the new administration's policies are impacting life on both sides.

Last week, we brought you a tour with US Border Patrol, showing you how apprehensions are down, with fewer people attempting to cross into the United States.

This week, we're going to show you what's happening on the other side, in Mexicali, Mexico.

See how Mexican Marines and National Guard have been surged to the border in response to President Trump's tariff threats.

And how people in town are reacting to the new policies.

See John White's I-Team Investigation, "Uncovering the Truth at the Border: The Other Side," Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

