Investigators cannot rule out foul play in disappearance of 7-month-old Cabazon baby, sheriff’s department says

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) Investigators “cannot rule out foul play” in the disappearance of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro after finding “inconsistencies” in the child’s mother’s statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

Deputies were dispatched at 7:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 to a retail business in Yucaipa after the child’s mother, Rebecca Haro, reported she was physically assaulted by an unknown male and rendered unconscious while she stood outside her vehicle changing her child’s diaper; when she awoke, Emmanuel was gone, the department said.

Deputies and K-9 units from San Bernardino and Riverside counties responded and began an extensive search, but Emmanuel was not located, according to the department.

Based on the circumstances, the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assisted with the case, the department said. Investigators interviewed multiple individuals, including Emmanuel’s parents, Jake and Rebecca Haro, the department said.

During those interviews, Rebecca was confronted with inconsistencies in her initial statement and declined to continue with the interview, the department said. At this point in the investigation, investigators are unable to rule out foul play in Emmanuel’s disappearance, according to the department.

Investigators will continue their investigation to locate Emmanuel Haro, the department said.

This is a developing story. News Channel 3 will update you with new information as soon as we get it.

