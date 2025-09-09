Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council to address Queer Works report Wednesday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Springs City Council is set to address a report on Queer Works and approve the city’s response during its Wednesday evening meeting.

The report comes amid questions surrounding the organization’s operations and its role in serving the local community. Council members are expected to review findings and formally vote on a response.

News Channel 3 has reached out to DAP Health, the City of Palm Springs, and the Transgender Community Coalition in Palm Springs for comment.

Check back for more details tonight as this story develops.

